India News | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends State-Level SDG Achievers Award Ceremony in Almora

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the State-Level SDG Achievers Award Ceremony in Almora as the chief guest.

The event was organised at the Uday Shankar Dance and Music Academy in Almora.

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This year, 32 organisations, individuals, and groups were honoured for their innovative and sustainable initiatives. In addition, six districts were awarded for securing the top three positions in the annual district-level SDG rankings. The Chief Minister congratulated all the award winners.

Addressing the SDG Achievers Award Ceremony, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the occasion was dedicated to honouring individuals and institutions that have made exemplary contributions to society through innovation, excellence, and outstanding work in various fields.

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Welcoming and congratulating all the distinguished guests and organisations, he said it was a matter of pride for him to be present among such dedicated changemakers who have continuously worked towards bringing positive transformation in society through their commitment, hard work, and determination.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that representatives of 32 dynamic industrial institutions contributing significantly toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) had been honoured. He said these institutions have proved that extraordinary achievements can be attained even with limited resources when backed by strong determination, and that an extraordinary journey can begin from ordinary circumstances.

He stated that a hill state like Uttarakhand faces several challenges every year, but balanced and sustainable development is only possible when ecology and development move together. If the two are separated, development remains incomplete. With this vision of balancing ecology and economy, continuous efforts are being made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand was once ranked 10th in the NITI Aayog SDG India Index, but according to the latest report, the state has now secured the first position in the country. He added that there are still several parameters where further improvement is needed, and the government is working rapidly in those areas as well. He said the state government is consistently working effectively in the areas of good governance, welfare of the poor, development of border regions, and basic infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads.

He further said that securing the top position in SDG rankings is proof that Uttarakhand's development journey is moving in the right direction. Uttarakhand is playing an important role in the vision of a Developed India, and planned efforts are being undertaken for the overall development of the state. Special policies formulated for every sector have accelerated holistic growth in the state.

The Chief Minister said that as a result of collective efforts, the state's GDP has recorded a growth of 7.23 per cent, while per capita income has increased by 4.1 per cent. At the same time, Uttarakhand has performed better than the national average by reducing the unemployment rate by a record 4.4 per cent.

He said that the positive changes witnessed over the last four years in sectors such as industry, startups, helicopter services, highway construction, green energy, and power generation have contributed to an increase in reverse migration in the state.

"People are now returning to their ancestral villages and contributing to the state's development by adopting various forms of employment and self-employment at the local level," he said. (ANI)

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