Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Badminton player Lakshya Sen, for winning the gold medal in the men's singles category in Badminton at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Commonwealth Games 2022, said Chief Minister's Office.

"Lal (Son) of Uttarakhand created history and gave gold to the country," tweeted Dhami.

Also Read | Hyderabad: TRS Leader Paddagani Prasad Goud Arrested for Attempt To Kill MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

Sen clinched the country's second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Sen fought brilliantly on his way to victory. He won the match by 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16. He took on the Malaysian challenge head-on and toiled his way for the ultimate prize.

Also Read | CLAT 2023: Apply for CLAT 2023 Examination at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Sen and his Malaysian opponent started the opening game on a mostly even note. Sen gained a slight advantage with a 5-4 lead. But Tze Yong did not give up and not only did he score points, but he also made Sen toil hard for his own points. Sen kept fighting and eventually made things 19-19. But Tze Yong clinched the first game 21-19.

The next game also started off as a see-saw contest, with Tze Yong having a lead. Sen continued fighting hard for his points and made things 6-6. Lakshya's perseverance eventually took him to an 11-9 lead halfway into the game, which eventually widened to 18-9. Sen won the second game by 21-9 to set up an exciting decider.

The decider game also started on an exciting note, with both players toiling hard for points. Sen was better this time. Halfway through the game, he had an 11-7 lead, which widened to 15-11. Sen eventually swung his racket to a 21-16 win in the third game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)