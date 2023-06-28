Kathgodam (Haldwani) [India], June 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a review meeting with the divisional and district level officers in view of heavy rains during the monsoon season at the Circuit House.

"Today in Kathgodam (Nainital) held a meeting with the higher officials regarding the development works of the area. During this, in view of the alert issued by the Meteorological Department, instructions were given to fix all the arrangements related to disaster management at the earliest," read a rough translation of the Chief Minister's tweet in Hindi.

"During the meeting, the concerned officials were directed to make proper arrangements to avoid the problem of traffic jams in view of the increasing number of tourists in Nainital," he added.

In view of heavy rains during monsoon, the Chief Minister asked his officials to make an effective action plan to reduce the effects of possible disasters. The Chief Minister also instructed all the departments to work with caution and coordination in this regard.

In view of the monsoon season, the Chief Minister has instructed all the district magistrates and government agencies to make concrete preparations this time keeping in view the old experience of the disaster coming in the rainy season.

The Chief Minister has asked the Public Works Department including NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and the entire district administration to remain alert. Instructing the officers to maintain vigilance and vigilance in the areas, the Chief Minister said that relief and rescue work should be done in a better way by reducing the effect of any kind of disaster.

For this, all construction organizations should pay attention to the timely completion of cleaning and bush-cutting in the rain drains of their areas, he said.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officers to be vigilant in view of the monsoon, so that timely relief and rescue work can be done while reducing the impact of any kind of disaster.

Dhami said, "We cannot stop any disaster but we can reduce its effects, for this, we all have to work while being alert."

The Chief Minister also instructed his officials to speed up the implementation of the schemes and to take care of the quality and timeliness in the preparation of the schemes.

Speaking about tourists, Dhami said, "Uttarakhand, being a tourism state, it is our responsibility to provide better facilities to the tourists so that our tourism-based state can prosper and tourists can take a better image of the state."

The Chief Minister obtained information about the traffic plan, drinking water as well as development works from the officials.

On removal of illegal encroachment, the Chief Minister said encroachment on 2700 hectares of land has been marked and gradually the encroachment in forest land and government land is being removed. (ANI)

