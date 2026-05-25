India News | Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Developmental Projects Worth 89 Lakhs at Khatima

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit to Khatima, inaugurated various development projects at the Block Office campus aimed at strengthening education, youth empowerment, and public facilities.

Completed at a cost of nearly ₹89 lakh, the Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working towards building a bright future for the youth, ensuring quality education, and creating a healthy society.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the modern "Didi Ki Library" built at a cost of ₹55 lakh, the renovated and modernized gymnasium building developed at a cost of ₹7.50 lakh, and the modernization works of the Block Auditorium completed at a cost of ₹26.50 lakh. He stated that all these facilities would prove highly beneficial for students, youth, and the general public, while also opening new avenues for educational and social development in the region.

Chief Minister Dhami said that education is the strongest foundation for the progress of any society. The Didi Ki Library established in Khatima will become an important center of knowledge for students and youth preparing for competitive examinations. Equipped with modern facilities, the library will provide a peaceful and conducive environment for study, enabling students to prepare better and achieve their goals.

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He further said that many talented students from rural and border areas were deprived of quality educational resources due to a lack of facilities. The new library will prove to be a boon for such students. The books and study material available there will help youth prepare effectively for competitive examinations, higher education, and other academic pursuits. He emphasized that the library is not merely a collection of books, but a strong medium for turning the dreams of youth into reality.

The Chief Minister added that the government is continuously working towards women empowerment, and in line with this vision, the library will be operated by women associated with self-help groups, which will also contribute to enhancing their income.

He said that the state government is committed to ensuring that every young person in Uttarakhand gets opportunities according to their talent and capabilities. Along with strengthening educational infrastructure, the government is also expanding access to modern learning facilities. The library established in Khatima will play a significant role in shaping the future of thousands of students in the coming years.

During the event, the Chief Minister described the renovation and modernization of the gymnasium building as another important initiative for the youth. He said that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body, and the gym equipped with modern equipment and improved facilities will encourage young people towards fitness, sports, and a healthy lifestyle.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement and healthy living are being promoted across the country.

The Uttarakhand Government is also continuously expanding sports and fitness-related facilities to motivate youth towards a drug-free, healthy, and disciplined life. The modern gymnasium will inspire local youth to adopt regular exercise, physical fitness, and a positive lifestyle.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government is working equally in the sectors of education, health, sports, employment, and infrastructure to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society. He added that Khatima, apart from being his home constituency, also represents his special commitment towards development, and continuous efforts will be made for the all-round progress of the region.

Through these facilities, students and youth of the area will receive a strong foundation to realize their dreams and move towards a self-reliant future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)