India News | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Family of MLA Arvind Pandey in Udham Singh Nagar

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited the residence of MLA Arvind Pandey in Udham Singh Nagar after conducting an on-site inspection of the preparations for the International Kayaking and Canoeing Competition in Gadarpur.

During the visit, the CM met with the MLA's family members, extended his blessings to the children, and conveyed best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.

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CM Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations for the upcoming International Kayaking and Canoeing Championship to be held in the Gadarpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Saturday, according to a press release.

During his visit, the CM reviewed various arrangements related to the event, including facilities being provided to athletes, security measures, technical infrastructure, transportation, accommodation, and other essential preparations.

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The Chief Minister directed concerned officials to ensure that all preparations for the successful conduct of this international-level competition are completed in a timely manner and in accordance with prescribed standards.

He emphasised that athletes, coaches, referees, and participants arriving from across India and abroad should not face any inconvenience, and instructed all departments to work in close coordination.

During the inspection, CM Dhami also experienced water sports activities and remarked that Uttarakhand possesses immense potential for adventure sports. He stated that the state's natural landscape is highly suitable for water sports, mountain sports, and other adventure activities. The government, he added, is continuously working towards expanding sports facilities and developing modern sports infrastructure.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in a special public outreach campaign in Udham Singh Nagar to mark 12 years of the Modi government.

During the event, the Chief Minister called upon party workers and citizens to take the welfare-oriented achievements of both the central and state governments to every household. Enthusiasm was evident among the public as they reaffirmed their commitment to the vision of a Developed India and a Developed Uttarakhand. (ANI)

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