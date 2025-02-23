Hanol (Uttarakhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a cultural program and dinner organised at the Mahasu Maharaj temple complex in Hanol, Dehradun, a significant religious site for the people of Jaunsar Bawar.

"Participated in the cultural program and dinner organised in the temple complex of Mahasu Maharaj, the deity of Jaunsar Bawar and lakhs of devotees, located in Hanol. During this, I expressed my heartfelt gratitude and felicitation to the local people for the warm welcome given to me with traditional customs," Dhami said in a post on 'X'.

In another post he said, "On this auspicious occasion, also participated in the traditional Harul dance with the people present and also served food to the devotees and locals who had come to the temple premises. Certainly, the people of the tribal area Jaunsar Bawar are deeply attached to their traditions and culture. We have to ensure that the future generations also cherish this invaluable heritage and take it forward with pride."

Another post mentioned that he offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity and progress of all the residents of the state by worshipping Mahasu deity and Bashik Maharaj Mendrath temple of the famous Jaunsar Bawar, located in the sacred Hanol area of Dehradun district.

He also inspected the redevelopment master plan for the temple complex, and suggestions from the local villagers were also taken into account.

Earlier, Dhami attended the 'Mukhya Sevak Samvad-Aapke Dwar' event in Dehradun and addressed various people's concerns, including the newly passed land law.

In his speech, he responded to public sentiments about the protection of Uttarakhand's resources and demographic balance.

"The people of Uttarakhand state have, from time to time, expressed their sentiments for a land law, and this demand has been raised on many platforms that the resources of Uttarakhand are being wasted and the outsiders are tampering with the demography here. This time the land law has been passed in the assembly. Our state government fulfilled all the promises, and similarly, this time, the 'Bhu Kanoon' was also introduced in the assembly session...," Dhami stated. (ANI)

