Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on wednesday made a courtesy visit to President Draupadi Murmu who is on a three-day visit to Devbhoomi.

Uttarakhand Chief minister paid a visit to the President at Raj Bhavan and welcomed her to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. President Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from November 7 to November 9, 2023.

Dhami felicitated the President at Raj Bhawan in Uttarakhand.

"Respected President Smt Draupadi Murmu ji was heartily welcomed and felicitated on behalf of all the people of the state at the Raj Bhawan (Dehradun) on her arrival in Uttarakhand, the land of gods and goddesses adorned with captivating natural beauty", Dhami posted on X.

Upon her arrival, President Droupadi Murmu was received by Lt General Gurmit Singh on her arrival at Pantnagar in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The President of India graced and addressed the 35th convocation of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. In her speech, the President spoke of the University's journey in agricultural education and research.

She was happy to note that this University is assisting the rural community through various climate-resilient technologies.

The President will grace the 11th convocation of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University at Srinagar (Garhwal). The President will also participate in the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day at Dehradun (ANI).

