Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] August 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog that will be held in New Delhi on August 7.

The agenda points of the meeting of Chief Minister NITI Aayog will include the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in school education and higher education and the implementation of schemes related to urban administration.

CM Dhami has discussed department-wise various issues related to the agenda on the subjects to be placed before the NITI Aayog. The Chief Minister said that the policies and centrally funded schemes laid down by NITI Aayog are made equally in view of all the states of the country. In this, he told the need to focus on making a separate policy for the Himalayan states keeping in mind their ecological and geographical point of view.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special faith in Lord Kedarnath as well as other Dhams of the state. During his Kedarnath Yatra last year, he described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand.

Keeping this in mind, the road map for the development of the state is being prepared.

He said, "his year more than 30 lakh pilgrims have come on Chardham Yatra, and the movement of pilgrims and tourists will increase further in the future, for this, the development of infrastructure facilities at major places connected with the Yatra route, tunnel parking for streamlined traffic. Planning is necessary for the interest of the state. This will help in meeting the challenges of the future in a better way."

Apart from this, the Chief Minister will also present his side in the meeting on the issues related to the sensitivity of the state from the point of view of the disaster, efforts to promote the economy along with the ecology of the state from the point of view of the environment. (ANI)

