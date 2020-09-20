Pithoragarh (U'khand), Sep 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday assured affected people in the rain-hit areas of Pithoragarh district of all support from the state government.

"Our government is standing behind every disaster affected family and working towards giving them relief until they are completely rehabilitated," he said addressing people at a relief camp in Baram village.

Cloudbursts in several villages in Bangapani sub-division of Pithoragarh district in July and August razed a number of houses, killing 18 people and rendering many homeless.

Rawat later reached Pithoragarh town where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 112.47 crore, officials said.

Fifteen projects worth Rs 32.30 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones of 12 projects worth Rs 80.16 crore were laid, they said.

The inaugurated projects include a multi-storeyed car parking lot in town, District Information Officer Girija Joshi said.

