Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's physician Dr NS Bisht tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

State health secretary Amit Negi told ANI that after Dr Bisht's report, the concerned authorities are conducting contact-tracing.

Yesterday, four doctors along with 17 medical staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in Doon Hospital.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has reported 2,177 cases including 718 active cases, 1,433 recoveries and 26 deaths so far. (ANI)

