India News | Uttarakhand Committed to 'Viksit Bharat' Goal, Says CM Dhami in Almora

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed administrative building and the Vice-Chancellor's residence of Soban Singh Jeena University in Almora.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister Dhami reiterated the state's dedication to national goals and said that Uttarakhand is committed to contributing towards this goal through sustained development efforts.

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"Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we have resolved to transform India into a developed nation--a 'Viksit Bharat'--by the year 2047. To fulfil this resolve, Uttarakhand has committed itself to contributing toward the construction of this developed India and is working continuously in that direction," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's developmental trajectory over the past four years, emphasising a focus on both economic growth and ecological sustainability.

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"Over the past four years, efforts have been made to propel the holistic development of the state forward through various policies and schemes," Dhami added.

Highlighting a key initiative, Dhami particularly noted the state's pioneering approach to balancing progress with conservation.

"Following the precedent of GDP, Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to launch the 'GEP'--or Gross Environmental Product--index. This initiative aims to establish a harmonious equilibrium between the state's economy and its environment. While the state's economy has grown by one-and-a-half times, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) witnessed a growth rate of 7.23 per cent over the past year alone, and the state's per capita income has surged by 41 per cent," the CM said.

Earlier on Monday, CM Dhami, during his visit to Khatima, inaugurated various development projects at the Block Office campus aimed at strengthening education, youth empowerment, and public facilities.

Chief Minister Dhami said that education is the strongest foundation for the progress of any society. The Didi Ki Library, established in Khatima, will become an important centre of knowledge for students and youth preparing for competitive examinations. Equipped with modern facilities, the library will provide a peaceful and conducive environment for study, enabling students to prepare better and achieve their goals.

The Chief Minister added that the government is continuously working towards women's empowerment, and in line with this vision, the library will be operated by women associated with self-help groups, which will also contribute to enhancing their income.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement and healthy living are being promoted across the country.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government is working equally in the sectors of education, health, sports, employment, and infrastructure to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society. He added that Khatima, apart from being his home constituency, also represents his special commitment towards development, and continuous efforts will be made for the all-round progress of the region.

Through these facilities, students and youth of the area will receive a strong foundation to realise their dreams and move towards a self-reliant future. (ANI)

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