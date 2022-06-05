Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said 25 people have died so far after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district.

While talking to ANI, Dhami said, "A very tragic incident took place today, involving the accident of a bus of pilgrims from Panna, Madhya Pradesh. 25 people have died. We are putting all relief efforts. Both DM and SP sent to spot, HM has sent NDRF team."

Rescue efforts are underway in the accident.

"SDRF team immediately arrived at the spot. Damta lies between Dehradun and Uttarkashi. Rescue from Dehradun is easier. Hospitals nearby have already been informed and all rescue efforts are underway. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had called as well, we are in continuous touch," he added.

Earlier today, a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district, informed the local administration.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously. (ANI)

