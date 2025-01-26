Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): The tableau of the Department of Information, based on the 38th National Games, secured first place in the state-level main program held at the Parade Ground during the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

The tableau showcased various competitions from the upcoming 38th National Games to be hosted in Uttarakhand, along with the traditional sport of Mallakhamb, which is native to the state.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the award to Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari for the first-place win of the Information Department's tableau.

Before the main event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the national flag at his residence in Dehradun and extended "heartfelt" congratulations to the people of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, he also administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to everyone. Speaking at the occasion CM Dhami said that the dreams that were seen while making the Constitution are coming true now.

"On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone. Today our republic stands very strongly in the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, society is developing and work is being done. The dreams that were seen while making the Constitution are coming true. We are the companions of this strong republic, we have to fulfil our responsibility," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done for the upliftment of every section of the society.

The Chief Minister said that for a strong, prosperous and developed India, we all have to discharge our responsibilities. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is working rapidly in every field for the overall development of the state. (ANI)

