Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip at the spiritual Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday to mark the celebration of Baisakhi.

Aarti was also performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Taking to social media post on X, the Chief Minister said, "The tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, endowed us with a distinct identity from the entire world by creating the Khalsa, free from caste and color discrimination, on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib. Congratulations to all the devotees who are bowing down at the feet of the Guru today on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi."

Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, which are being celebrated on April 13, 14 and 15, an official statement released by the President's Secretariat.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his warm wishes and congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Baisakhi is a festival of enthusiasm, brotherhood, joy and gaiety.

He said that this festival, associated with the harvesting of the new crop, is also a symbol of our rich cultural traditions and farmer and agricultural culture. It is also a symbol of folk faith and prosperity.

CM also wished that this holy festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of the people of the state.

Baisakhi, traditionally celebrated in the northern states commemorating the harvest season, is associated with the establishment of the Khalsa Pant. It is a time to gather, pray, and celebrate with love and happiness. (ANI)

