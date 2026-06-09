India News | Uttarakhand: District Administration on Alert for Kedarnath Pilgrims' Safety Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Continuous rainfall has been reported across the Kedar Valley region, and despite the adverse weather conditions, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Kedarnath Dham to seek the blessings of Lord Kedarnath.

Keeping passenger safety as the top priority, the district administration remains fully vigilant. Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place along the pilgrimage route as well as at Kedarnath Dham.

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The administration is also closely monitoring the operation of helicopter services.

Officials have stated that helicopter operations are immediately suspended whenever weather conditions deteriorate. In the event of cloud cover, poor visibility, or any adverse weather conditions in the valley, helicopter flights will not be permitted to operate.

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The administration is continuously monitoring weather conditions and has appealed to pilgrims to follow all weather-related advisories issued from time to time.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said that teams are deployed along the pilgrimage route for pilgrims' safety, with continuous CCTV monitoring, timely alerts during landslides or heavy rain, evacuation to safer places when needed, and medical teams stationed at relief points to handle emergencies.

"Our teams are deployed on the route for the convenience of the pilgrims. Monitoring is being conducted through cameras. Whenever a situation like a landslide occurs anywhere, people are alerted and moved to safe locations. When a heavy rain alert is issued, people are informed in advance. Doctors are stationed at our medical relief points to deal with any kind of situation."

The DM further said that as per Chief Minister's instructions, arrangements are in place to ensure smooth Char Dham Yatra with control room monitoring, field inspections, warning signages at danger zones, and barricades on unsafe paths to guide pilgrims and prevent accidents.

"As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, pilgrims coming for the Char Dham Yatra should not face any kind of inconvenience. In line with this, we are also monitoring from the control room and conducting inspections by sending teams randomly into the field. We have also placed signages and banners at danger zones to alert people. There are some paths where people might wander onto unknown routes; barricading is being set up on those paths and people are being cautioned," he said. (ANI)

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