Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal on Sunday submitted his resignation from the cabinet to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

While announcing his resignation to the media, Aggarwal got emotional. He said that he would keep contributing to the development of Uttarakhand.

"I always want my state to develop and keep moving forward. Whatever my contribution will be required, I will do that for this. I have decided to resign from my post," he told reporters.

In February of this year, Aggarwal's remarks in the State Assembly caused a political controversy, with various organisations and political parties demanding his resignation.

In a heated discussion with a Congress MLA, the Minister had questioned whether Uttarakhand was only for the people of the Hills. After this remarks caused outrage, he had extended his appology.

"It is embedded in our hearts. I had spoken about the whole of Uttarakhand. My statement was presented in the wrong way. I feel that due to this, the feelings of many people have been hurt. It is not in my nature to cause pain to anyone because of me. Therefore, whoever has been hurt knowingly or unknowingly, I express my heartfelt regret for that, and I apologise to them," he said in February.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Kedarnath assembly constituency, Asha Nautiyal, said that a meeting was held for the 'yatra' management in Kedarnath, and people raised some issues that went unnoticed.

Nautiyal said that she agrees with the issues raised by the people and that there are some people who do anything to malign the image of the Kedarnath Dham. She demanded that such people be banned from entering the temple premises.

"There was a meeting held recently regarding the Yatra management at Kedarnath... Some people raised an issue that some incidents take place which go unnoticed. I also agree if some people are doing anything that may malign the image of Kedarnath Dham, then the entry of such people should be banned", Asha Nautiyal said to ANI on Sunday.

Further, Nautityal alleged that these people are definitely "non-Hindus" who come to defame the temple and are involved in such activities.

"They are definitely non-Hindus who come there and are involved in such activities which defame the Dham... We need to look into it because if such an issue has been raised, then there must be something to it... We will demand that the entry of such people be banned...", she added.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the two ropeway projects at Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib to boost Uttarakhand's tourist infrastructure. Once completed, these ambitious projects will facilitate a quick and seamless experience for visitors to both popular pilgrim sites. (ANI)

