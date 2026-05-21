India News | Uttarakhand: Forest Fire Near Basugaon Doused off in Joint Operation by SDRF, NDRF, Forest Dept and Fire Service

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): A forest fire near Basugaon on the Gyansu-Sald Road in Uttarakhand has been brought under control by the joint effort of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Forest Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Service teams.

This comes after the SDRF Uttarakhand received information about the forest fire near Basugaon late Wednesday night, with the possibility of the fire spreading to nearby residential areas.

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Acting swiftly on the information, the SDRF team stationed at Post Ujeli, led by Head Constable Durgesh Ratudi, immediately rushed to the spot with the necessary equipment.

At the site, the SDRF team, along with the Forest Department, Fire Service, and NDRF personnel, jointly carried out an intensive firefighting operation.

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Through the coordinated and relentless efforts of all the teams, the forest fire was successfully brought under control and prevented from spreading to the residential area. The timely action helped avert a potentially major incident, according to SDRF officials.

Meanwhile, in April, the Forest Department in Rudraprayag reported 20 forest fire incidents across the district so far this season, affecting nearly 15 hectares of land in reserved forests, Van Panchayat areas, and revenue forest regions.

Officials attributed the rising number of incidents to prolonged dry weather conditions and human negligence. Authorities also indicated that several fires appear to have been deliberately set.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajat Suman said that many of these fires are being deliberately set by individuals, leading to a rise in incidents.

He added that in some cases, accused individuals have already been apprehended, and further investigations are underway. Offenders could face financial penalties, jail terms of up to two years in severe cases, and additional legal consequences.

"We are taking the strictest possible action against those found involved in forest fire incidents. Under the Indian Forest Act, there is a provision for imprisonment of up to 6 months, and we are implementing that. Recently, we have also apprehended some individuals who have escaped from the South Chamoli Range, and the strictest possible action will be taken against them. Furthermore, action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, which carries a punishment of up to 2 years, as well as sections of the BNS. Any person found involved in forest fires and other incidents that are occurring will face the strictest possible action," he said.

DFO further added that till then, 20 cases had been recorded, affecting around 15 hectares of forest area. He assured that strict action had been taken against the culprits. (ANI)

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