Visuals of the firing at the office (Photo/ANI)

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): Former MLA Pranav Singh Champion has been detained by the Haridwar Police for allegedly opening fire at the office of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar.

Champion was stopped by Doon police and kept at Nehru Colony police station before being taken by Haridwar Police, the police said.

The accused opened fire in broad daylight at Umesh Kumar's office. Visuals from the spot showed two bullet holes in the office's glass window and patches of bullet marks on the wall too.

"In the case of firing in broad daylight by former MLA Pranav Singh Champion at the office of Khanpur MLA in Roorkee of Haridwar district, Haridwar Police has taken Pranav Singh Champion into custody from Nehru Colony Police Station in Dehradun. He was stopped by Doon Police and was kept at Nehru Colony Police Station," Dehradun Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal mentioned that the police took suo moto cognizance after a video of the shooting went viral on social media.

"A video of firing at the residence camp office of MLA Umesh Kumar by former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion is going viral...Police have taken Suo moto cognizance of this and whoever is involved will be subjected to necessary legal action," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the accused's wife, Rani Devrani Singh has alleged that Umesh Kumar arrived at her residence in Roorkee's Landhora with three vehicles and created a ruckus on January 25, after which the incident of the firing happened.

The police have also registered a case based on the complaint of Rani Devrani Singh at Roorkee's Civil Line police station.

MLA Umesh Kumar along with at least 24 of his supporters have been booked under various sections after the Rani Devrani Singh's complaint.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

