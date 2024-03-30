Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): Gangotri Dham, the highest temple dedicated to Goddess Ganga, received fresh rain and snowfall on Saturday morning.

Visuals showed the Gangotri Dham shrouded in white after the snowfall.

A white covering of snow was visible on the Gangotri temple premises and surrounding areas.

The Gangotri Temple, where Goddess Ganga is worshipped, stands at a height of 20 feet and boasts of exquisite carvings on white granite.

Gangotri, which is situated in the upper reaches of the state, surrounded by the leaping, snow-capped Himalayas, is known to experience heavy snowfall between December and March.

The best time to visit Gangotri is between May and June and in September-October, as the weather remains clement at these times.

Meanwhile, the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh also received fresh snowfall on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), earlier, issued an alert for the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and some parts of Lahaul-Spiti, saying rain or snowfall was predicted to lash these areas over 3 days, starting March 28. (ANI)

