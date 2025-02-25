Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has ramped up its health preparations for the upcoming Chardham Yatra. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat directed officials to ensure seamless medical services along the pilgrimage route, said a press statement on Tuesday.

In line with their instructions, Secretary of Medical Health and Medical Education R Rajesh Kumar held a high-level meeting with officials to assess the arrangements and finalize key measures.

During the meeting, officials discussed various health-related aspects, emphasizing the timely completion of preparations. The Secretary directed an increase in the number of Medical Response Points (MRPs) along the Yatra route, expansion of screening facilities, and expeditious completion of health registration for devotees. Additionally, advisories and safety measures will be implemented across the route to enhance the well-being of pilgrims.

"To address the growing number of pilgrims, we have arranged 26 Medical Response Points and 50 screening points along the Yatra route. Given the anticipated increase in footfall, we are considering expanding these facilities further," Kumar stated.

The health department has mandated that all pilgrims register on the "Health Dham Portal," with those over 50 required to upload their health profiles. A proposal has also been put forward to track high-risk pilgrims using RFID bands and the GIO Tracking System to ensure swift medical response if needed.

Furthermore, Srinagar Medical College has been instructed to finalize all medical preparations, with medical experts and officers deployed on a rotational basis. Master trainers from Doon and Srinagar Medical College will conduct high-altitude safety training, replacing previous arrangements with AIIMS.

To enhance communication, flex banners and advisory boards will be installed at key locations such as bus stops, hotels, and dhabas, providing details about health centres and emergency contact numbers. The government has also decided to deploy "health friends" on a contract basis to assist pilgrims throughout the Yatra.

A dedicated control room will be set up at the General Directorate to monitor real-time health services and coordinate with officials on the ground. Additionally, the Director General of Health Services has been instructed to submit the Utilization Certificate (UC) for funds allocated by the Tourism Department for Kedarnath and Badrinath, along with a request for the release of the remaining funds. Medical equipment and furniture will also be expedited for the newly constructed hospital in Kedarnath.

Emphasizing the need for prompt action, R Rajesh Kumar directed officials to ensure that all health and safety arrangements are in place well before the commencement of the Yatra, leaving no scope for lapses in medical preparedness. (ANI)

