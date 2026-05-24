India News | Uttarakhand Govt Reshuffles Bureaucracy; Transfers 19 IAS, 10 PCS Officers Across Departments

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 19 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 10 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers across departments, including district administration, health, education, tourism and disaster management.

Under the reshuffle order issued on Saturday evening, IAS officer Ashish Chauhan has been posted as the new District Magistrate of Dehradun with the additional charge as Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Dehradun.

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The state government appointed IAS officer Anand Swaroop as the new Commissioner of Garhwal Division of Pauri, replacing Vinay Shankar Pandey. While IAS officer Vinay Shankar Pandey has been made Secretary of the Medical Health and Medical Education Department, along with additional responsibility of the UK Health System Development Project and the Civil Aviation Department.

As per the released order, IAS officer PC Srivastava has been appointed Secretary, Higher Education Department, while IAS officer Rajat Kumar Sinha has been relieved from the charge of the Higher Education Department under the new order.

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IAS officer Savin Bansal has been posted as Secretary, Excise Department after being relieved from the responsibility of CEO, Dehradun Smart City, while IAS officer Sonika has been relieved from additional responsibilities related to the Election Department and Kumbh Mela administration.

Furthermore, IAS officer Mayur Goyal has been relieved from the responsibilities of the Technical Education and Higher Education Departments. IAS officer Sanjay Kumar has been appointed Director, Social Welfare, Haldwani, while IAS officer Abhishek Ruhela has been assigned as Chief Executive Officer, PMGSY.

IAS officer Saurabh Gaharwar has been appointed Additional Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department with responsibility for the U-PREPARE project. IAS officer Alok Kumar Pandey has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Dehradun, while IAS officer Namami Bansal has been shifted to Additional Secretary, School Education Department.

IAS officer Sachin Bist has been appointed Director, Social Welfare, Haldwani, and IAS officer Deepak Singh has been assigned responsibilities across Backwards Classes Welfare, Minority Welfare and Youth Welfare Departments. IAS officer Prateek Jain has been appointed Commissioner, Tax with additional charge as Director General, Election, while IAS officer Aparna Pandey has been posted as District Magistrate, Bageshwar.

The government appointed IAS officer Aakansha Konde as Director General, School Education and Director, Employees Insurance Scheme. IAS officer Pratyush Kumar has been assigned as Additional Municipal Commissioner in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Governor has ordered the transfer and reassignment of duties of 10 PCS officers in the state, in the public interest.

According to the official order, among those transferred, Kishan Singh Rawat has been given additional administrative responsibilities, while Kavita Dhami has been relieved from RERA-related duties and assigned charge in the Secretariat. Bharat Lal, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Anil Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Pradeep Kumar have also been shifted to new district and departmental postings, including revenue, supply and other administrative roles, as per the order.

The stated that all concerned officers have been asked to immediately comply with the transfer orders and assume charge at their new postings after being relieved from their current responsibilities. (ANI)

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