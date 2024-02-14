Dehradun ( Uttarakhand) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government, through the state's Civil Development Authority, will work to remove the obstacles to air connectivity in the state, increasing the potential of this sector.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the State Cabinet held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The government will also come up with an air connectivity plan for 2024.

The objective of this scheme is to encourage the air operators to expand the domestic and international connectivity of the state by providing financial assistance to the selected air operators, to expand the civil aviation sector of Uttarakhand, and to promote seamless travel and overall connectivity in the region.

Now the total expansion of the airport terminal has been done in 42 thousand square meters. Jolly Grant Airport terminal is being built in two phases at a cost of Rs 486 crore.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said that under his leadership, work is being done at a rapid pace in the field of civil aviation.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Union Civil Aviation Minister for starting the process of Pithoragarh-Hindon air service on his request and starting the operation of helicopters for emergency medical service from Uttarakhand.He said that at present, the Indian civil aviation industry ranks third in domestic traffic after America and China, For this, he congratulated the Civil Aviation Minister.

He said that air services have expanded rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the last few years, air travel has become very popular among people due to its cheap, fast and reliable means of transportation. This has been possible only because of the long-term thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that the Civil Aviation Department of the state is making efforts to provide cheap air services to people from outside the state as per Indian culture and tradition, following the principle of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

Due to this, on the one hand, the state is getting more revenue, while on the other hand, easy and cheap air service is being made available to the common people.

Under the "Ude Bharat Ka Har Nagrik" scheme of the Government of India, better air service is being provided in various remote areas of the state. Presently, under this scheme, 13 heliports are being constructed in Sahastradhara, Chinyalisaur, Gauchar, Haldwani, Nainital, Almora, New Tehri, Srinagar, Mussoorie, Joshimath, Dharchula, and Haridwar.

Uttarakhand is an important state from a religious and tourism point of view. It is the effort of the state government to provide all kinds of facilities to devotees and tourists who want to travel in the state. Air services can play an important role in this. (ANI)

