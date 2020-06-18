India News | Uttarakhand Guv Baby Rani Maurya Visits Doon Hospital

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday to take stock of coronavirus-related facilities at Doon Hospital.

She interacted with health care workers including doctors and nurses at the hospital and encouraged them. She also asked them about the problems they are facing.

57 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,079.

According to an official release, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 777 while 1,262 patients have been cured and discharged and 26 patients have succumbed to the virus. The report for new cases is till 2.30 pm today. (ANI)

