Mathura (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Uttarkhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya's brother-in-law died in an accident in Bajna town in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday even as his family members alleged that he was attacked by robbers.

Police said the accident took place on Monday night, barely 20 metres away from the residence of Jagdish Prasad Maurya.

Jagdish Maurya (78) met with an accident when he was returning by a bicycle from his parental village Aajnoth, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said the man whose two-wheeler hit Jagdish Maurya took him to a doctor. However, upon getting no response from the doctor, he left him near his home.

A local doctor provided the first aid to him. Jagdish Maurya succumbed to injuries on way to hospital in Noida, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

On the allegation of the family that Jagdish Maurya was attacked by robbers, the SP said they will investigate the matter from that angle as soon as they get a complaint from the the family members.

The SP said prima facie it's a case of accident.

