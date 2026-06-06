India News | Uttarakhand: Haridwar Seers Demand Removal of 'Biryani' from Food Stalls

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a unique move to maintain the "sanctity" of the holy city, seers from the Akhand Parshuram Akhada have launched a campaign in Haridwar, demanding that food stalls and vendors stop using the word 'Biryani' on their signboards and menus.

The seers visited various food stalls and carts across the city, urging shopkeepers to rename 'Veg Biryani' to 'Veg Pulao.' They argued that since Haridwar is a revered religious destination, the term 'Biryani', which is traditionally associated with non-vegetarian cuisine, should be avoided to protect the religious sentiments of the local population and visiting devotees.

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Speaking on the initiative, members of the Akhand Parshuram Akhada stated that they have requested shopkeepers to display 'Veg Pulao' banners instead. They emphasised that this change would not affect the business of the vendors but would ensure that the religious beliefs of the "Sanatani" community are not offended.

"Haridwar is a holy city. We have urged the shopkeepers that a dish synonymous with meat-based preparations should not be sold under the name 'Biryani' here. We have asked them to sell it as 'Veg Pulao' instead," an Akhada member said.

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Bhagwatacharya Pandit Pawan Shastri told reporters, "Haridwar is a world-famous religious city, and its culture is inherently 'Satvik' (pure/vegetarian). The mere mention of the word 'Biryani' brings to mind non-vegetarian food, which is against the dignity of this Devbhoomi. We have requested all shopkeepers to replace this word with 'Veg Pulao' on their menus and signboards. This will not harm their business in any way, nor will it hurt the sentiments of the 'Sanatani' community. If anyone continues to use the word 'Biryani' hereafter, we will stage a formal protest against them."

Pandit Adhir Kaushik, President of the Akhand Parshuram Akhada, Haridwar, stated, "Haridwar is a sacred pilgrimage site. We have observed that many stalls are selling food under the name of 'Veg Biryani'. Since the very word 'Biryani' is associated with meat-based dishes, it is inappropriate for this holy land. We have appealed to the shopkeepers to remove the word 'Biryani' and sell the dish as 'Veg Pulao' instead. We intend to maintain the purity and religious atmosphere of the city. We urge all vendors to cooperate with this request to avoid any future conflicts."

Swami Kartikgiri Maharaj said, "Haridwar is the land of Dharma. Any terminology that creates even a perception of non-vegetarianism is unacceptable here. The 'Veg Pulao' campaign is not just about a name change; it is about respecting the sanctity of our traditions. We are visiting shops to create awareness, and we expect the administration and the public to honour the spiritual decorum of this city."

The seers have further warned that this campaign will continue across the city. They have made it clear that if any shopkeeper persists in using the term 'Biryani' on their signboards or advertisements, the Akhada will stage a formal protest against them.

Following the appeal, several vendors have started replacing their 'Veg Biryani' banners with 'Veg Pulao' labels. The Akhada members maintained that their objective is to preserve the spiritual atmosphere of the pilgrimage city. (ANI)

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