Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand witnessed a change in weather with the plains receiving rainfall while the mountains witnessed snowfall since Friday morning.

Due to heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, the preparations for the Yatra have also been affected. The construction work going on in the place has been temporarily halted.

The yatra is set to start on April 25.

Several plains in Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rainfall. Several vehicles got buried under the hotel canopy debris which collapsed due to heavy rainfall near Mussoorie Library Chowk.

The administration has undertaken precautionary as well as rescue works in the state. The police said that no casualties have been reported.

Snowfall started in Badrinath Dham also as soon as the mood of the weather changed. The doors of Lord Badrinath are to be opened on 27th April.

Due to repeated bad weather and severe cold, the work of travel preparations and master plan is being affected.

Reportedly, the temperature is falling low with heavy snow ongoing on other peaks including Nar Narayan, Neelkanth and Mana.

Earlier on March 11, the Rudraprayag district administration had started preparations for the Chardham Yatra which is set to begin on April 22.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27. (ANI)

