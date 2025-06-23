Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Monday reviewed the Vigilance Establishment and directed the officials to take immediate action on the complaints of the general public.

The meeting was conducted in his office auditorium in Dehradun.

During the meeting, Bagauli expressed concern over the long pending vigilance cases and said that the system should be improved to expedite the disposal of these cases. He directed to adopt innovative methods using modern technology and artificial intelligence tools to dispose of the cases quickly.

The Home Secretary said that reminders should be sent to the concerned departments to dispose of the cases pending at the government level as well. If there is no progress in the cases within 2 months, it should be brought to the notice of the Home Secretary.

Secretary Bagauli said that such complaints received from the website and 1064 toll free number which are not related to vigilance, should be sent to the concerned departments through 1905. He said that innovative methods should be adopted for effective disposal of cases related to vigilance.

Bagauli said that a separate meeting will be held with the Director General of Police regarding the shortage of officers in the Vigilance Department.

On this occasion, Director Vigilance Dr. V. Murugeshan and Superintendent of Police Vigilance Rachita Juyal, along with other senior officers, were present. (ANI)

