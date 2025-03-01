Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Indian Army carried out overnight rescue operations to save people still trapped under the snow after an avalanche struck near Mana Village in the Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

Rescue teams, working in challenging conditions, braved extreme weather to evacuate those trapped under snow and debris.

Brigadier MS Dhillon said, "Indian Army carried out rescue operations all through the night. One party of the Indian Army rescued 14 more people who were trapped in the avalanche. They are being taken for medical treatment, and one of them is critical."

So far, 47 workers have been successfully rescued, while search efforts for eight others have been intensified. The relief and rescue operations are progressing on a war footing.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the situation and receiving updates regularly. Helicopter services have been deployed to aid the evacuation efforts.

Meanwhile, in his post on X, CM also shared an update on the Avalanche and wrote, "During the rescue operation being carried out to rescue the workers trapped in the avalanche near Mana, 14 other workers have also been rescued safely. The rescued workers are being provided better health facilities. Three seriously injured workers have been sent to Army Hospital, Jyotirmath, for treatment."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and reviewed the rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji spoke on the phone and took information about the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped in Mana of Chamoli district," CM Dhami posted on X.

The Uttarakhand government issued helpline numbers on Friday for people to get assistance or information related to the avalanche.

According to the Uttarakhand government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), people are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers, which are being operated through the state emergency operation centre of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll-Free No: 1070. (ANI)

