Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) As many as 96 people from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, Says '350 of 900 New Air Routes Operational, 50 New Airports Open'.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, arrangements have been made to bring those who are confirmed safe.

Also Read | UPSC Launches Helpline Number To Assist Candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD Categories.

He said that among the four people about whom the KSDMA has no information as of now three are marooned in Badrinath and are incommunicado.

"We have no information about them because they are not reachable due to connectivity issue. We hope they too are safe," Rajan told PTI.

The fourth missing person from Karnataka is a soldier with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the BSF control room has been informed about it, the official said.

He added that the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) received 10 calls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)