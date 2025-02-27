Uttarakhand leads the way in inclusive and skill-based education (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand is making remarkable strides in the education sector, introducing innovative initiatives to ensure learning reaches every section of society.

State and central government schemes are not only modernizing education but also emphasizing skill development among students.

These efforts are empowering underprivileged communities, especially girls and deprived children, paving the way for a brighter future.

One such initiative is the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential Hostel, established by the Uttarakhand government.

This hostel is nothing short of a blessing for underprivileged children, providing them with an opportunity to join the mainstream--especially those who have been deprived of education or lack parental support.

Here, children receive free education, food, uniforms, and books, along with a strong focus on their mental and emotional well-being.

Suhani, a student at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential Girls' Hostel in Baniyawala, said, "I have never lacked anything in this hostel--whether it is food, clothing, or any other facility. Everything is provided here."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ensured that needy children receive better hostel facilities along with education. He stated, "It is our commitment to ensure that all hostels in the state receive the best facilities and that children are given opportunities to progress."

This initiative is breathing new life into dreams that were once abandoned due to financial struggles.

Currently, 19 such hostels are operational in the state, shaping the future of over 1,000 children.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Scheme, introduced by the central government, has been effectively implemented in Uttarakhand.

This scheme provides free and quality education to girls aged 11 to 18.

The state has 39 such schools, where girls receive education along with hostel facilities, food, and other essential amenities.

Additionally, they are trained in music and sports, making them more empowered and self-reliant. This initiative promotes girls' education and gender equality.

Kumari Megha, a student at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Gangolihat, said, "There is no shortage of teachers here, whether for computers or sports. We are taught and educated very well."

Another student, Jiya, added, "Apart from studies, we also engage in various activities like sports, dance, and science projects. We get a lot of facilities here."

Through PM Shri Schools and Government Inter Colleges, children in Uttarakhand are also being provided with vocational education and skill development opportunities, enabling them to enhance their abilities alongside academics.

A total of 531 such schools are currently focusing on skill-based education, with 272 more set to launch soon.

In PM Shri Schools, modern technology is being used to train students, and smart classes are helping them understand subjects in an engaging way.

Kamakshi Rawat, a student at PM Shri Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya in Nainital, said, "Our school teaches us games, drawings, and other subjects using smart TVs and projectors, which makes learning more interesting and effective."

Currently, 225 PM Shri Schools are running in the state. This initiative plays a significant role in preparing children, especially those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds, for employment and self-reliance.

Lakhan Singh Bisht, a student of PM Shri Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya in Dhanachuli, said, "Having a school in our village has been very beneficial. Here, students can study from class 6 to 12. Our school has multiple labs, including IT, vocational, multi-skill, and arts education labs."

Additionally, Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state are providing quality education and building a strong foundation for students' bright futures.

These schools boast excellent infrastructure and modern teaching facilities, ensuring a well-rounded learning experience.

A standout feature of these institutions is their special emphasis on English language training, equipping students to compete not only at the national level but also on the international stage.

Thanks to these government initiatives and schools, thousands of children now have a promising future. The government's efforts to integrate underprivileged children into the mainstream through education are truly commendable.

Uttarakhand has demonstrated that with the right policies and strong determination, transformative changes in education are possible. These advancements are not only shaping the future of students but also contributing significantly to the state's overall development. (ANI)

