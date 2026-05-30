India News | Uttarakhand: Lucknow Trekker Dies After Being Struck by Lightning in Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): A young man lost his life, and another sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning during a storm, strong winds and heavy rainfall in the Tungnath-Chandrashila region of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Upon receiving information about the incident, the SDRF launched a rescue operation under extremely challenging conditions.

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On May 29, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Dehradun, informed SDRF that a group of trekkers were stranded in the Tungnath area due to adverse weather conditions and that several individuals had been affected by a lightning strike.

Acting swiftly, an SDRF team from Ratuda Post, led by Sub-Inspector Santosh Parihar under the supervision of Inspector Aniruddh Bhandari, was dispatched to the location with the necessary rescue equipment.

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During the initial relief efforts, a critically injured youth was evacuated by other agencies and transported to a hospital in an 108 ambulance for medical treatment, while two other individuals were found safe.

However, 19-year-old Abhinav Vajpayee, son of Sanjeet Kumar and a resident of Lucknow, died on the spot after being struck by lightning.

Despite severe weather, difficult mountainous terrain, and an arduous 8-10 kilometre trekking route, the SDRF team displayed exceptional courage and determination, commencing the rescue operation from Chopta towards Chandrashila.

The team reached the incident site at around 11:00 PM, recovered the deceased's body, and carried it down through the challenging route before bringing it safely to Chopta.

Earlier on May 19, the helicopter services to Kedarnath Temple were repeatedly disrupted due to adverse weather conditions in the region. In view of passenger safety, the administration and helicopter operators suspended flight operations.

Authorities advised pilgrims to remain patient and follow official updates regarding the resumption of services.

A large number of devotees were travelling to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar through heli services, but sudden weather changes in the Kedarnath valley, especially after noon, are forcing authorities to suspend flights temporarily. (ANI)

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