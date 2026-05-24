India News | Uttarakhand: Massive Forest Fire in Tehri Garhwal Affects over 14 Hectares of Forest

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): A massive forest fire broke out near Budogi village forest in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, affecting around 14 hectares of forest area late Saturday night, officials said.

According to the Forest Department, the fire erupted in the evening near the district headquarters, following which firefighting teams were immediately rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

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Speaking to ANI on late Saturday night, Tehri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Puneet Tomar said the situation is now largely under control and the fire has been extinguished.

He said, "The fire broke out in the evening. Our team here reached here very quickly, and the fire is being extinguished...So currently the fire is about to end, and it has gone downwards where there is no population, and it will end at a rapid pace in an hour and a half from now...Overall, around fourteen hectares of our forest area have been affected."

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Officials further said that the fire has moved towards a downward slope away from populated areas, reducing the risk to human habitation.

The official added that efforts are underway to fully douse the flames.

Further investigation is still underway, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)