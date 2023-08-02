Chamoli, August 2: A person working on a bridge was washed away in the Alaknanda River, police said on Wednesday. Two labourers fell into the river as the bridge collapsed. While one managed to swim ashore, the other labourer was swept away by the river's strong current, Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said. Uttarakhand To Receive Rs 951 Crore As Special Assistance From Finance Ministry Under Capital Investment 2023-24; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Thanks PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, SDRF is conducting search operations in the river. As per the information, the bridge was constructed for the ongoing master plan works in Badrinath Dham. Uttarakhand: Nainital Cable Car Breaks Down Mid Way, Six Foreign Tourist Among 12 Rescued.

Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Alaknanda River

VIDEO | A labourer was swept away by the strong currents of the Alaknanda river earlier today when part of an under-construction bridge over it collapsed into the river in Uttarakhand. READ: https://t.co/vWc5oQCToZ pic.twitter.com/R6jwa3Z2pQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2023

“Due to the flowing of the temporary bridge in Badrinath Dham, a person working on the bridge has been washed away in the strong current of Alaknanda River, SDRF is conducting a search operation in the river. This bridge was constructed for the ongoing masterplan works in Badrinath Dham,” Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramendra Dobal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)