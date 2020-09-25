Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): As many as 57,024 pilgrims have visited the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from July 1 to September 25, said the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board on Friday.

According to the board, e-passes are being issued to all the pilgrims for darshans in the four dhams.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: IANS C-Voter Survey Says More Than 50% Voters Want Change in Govt.

"57,024 pilgrims have visited the four Dhams Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from 1 July to 25 September. E-passes are being issued to all pilgrims for darshan in the four dhams," the board stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)