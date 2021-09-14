Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police has arrested Maoist Bhaskar Pandey who was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head.

He was nabbed from Haldwani in a joint operation of Special Task Force (STF) and Almora Police on Monday.

According to Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, Maoist activities have been coming to light in the Kumaon division of the state.

"Maoist activities have been coming to light in the Kumaon area. The first case had come forth in 2004, till 2017 a total of 33 cases were registered. 24 people had come to light in connection with this, he was the only wanted that remained (to be arrested)," he said.

"He carried a reward of Rs 20,000. We will try to get his Police custody remand and question him. The central leadership of Maoists had given him the responsibility to revive Maoism here. This is a huge success, we don't have any more wanted Maoists in the state," he added. (ANI)

