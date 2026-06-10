India News | Uttarakhand Police Dismantle Child-lifting Gang: Rescues Three-year-old Girl, Arrests 6

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): In a breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Police have successfully dismantled an interstate child-lifting gang, rescuing a three-year-old girl and arresting six individuals, including two women.

Simultaneously, authorities in Dehradun have arrested two wanted criminals following a late-night exchange of fire in the Rishikesh area, marking a significant week for law enforcement in the state.

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The investigation into the abduction of a three-year-old girl from the Bairagi Camp area in Kankhal, Haridwar, on Saturday led police to uncover a broader criminal network. Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar confirmed that after reviewing CCTV footage, officials identified a man and a woman involved in the abduction.

The investigation expanded after police matched the suspects to a similar abduction case reported in Delhi on May 4. Following swift action, the police recovered two children in Delhi and arrested six members of the gang.

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According to investigators, the gang specialised in abducting children to sell them to childless couples. Officials revealed that the group had previously sold a child stolen from Delhi to buyers in Badaun for ₹1.5 lakh, and were in the process of attempting to sell the girl abducted from Haridwar when they were apprehended.

In a separate operation, Dehradun police arrested two suspects following an encounter in the Rishikesh area on Monday. SSP Promendra Dobhal stated that the incident began when police attempted to intercept two men on a motorcycle who were riding with their faces covered.

Instead of complying, the suspects rammed a police barricade and fled toward Shyampur. During the ensuing pursuit, the suspects opened fire on the responding officers. The police returned fire in self-defence, resulting in bullet injuries to the legs of both suspects.

The arrested men were identified as wanted individuals in connection with a recent firing incident in Rishikesh that left two people injured. Authorities recovered two country-made pistols and live ammunition from the scene. Both suspects were transported to a government hospital for medical treatment and are currently in police custody. (ANI)

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