Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): A high level meeting was held with senior police officers at Police Headquarters, Dehradun on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary Home, Uttarakhand Government, to review the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and law and order situation in the state.

During the said meeting, P Renuka Devi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, through a presentation, apprised the Secretary Home about the issues of law and order in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the presentation, the police action taken so far related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections such as identification of critical polling stations, assessment of police force requirement, coordination meeting held with border states, creation of WhatsApp groups at all levels for coordination, action taken by SST and FST etc. were highlighted.

Abhinav Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, said in the meeting that the Uttarakhand Government and Police Department are determined to work as a team.

"There will be a challenge to conduct the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Maa Purnagiri Fair, Baisakhi Fair Bathing Festival, Chardham Yatra and other important events safely and Uttarakhand Police will deal with this challenge effectively," he said.

Dilip Jawalkar, Home Secretary, Uttarakhand Government, in his address while discussing the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the review meeting, stressed on thoroughly observing the SOP of the Model Code of Conduct and ensuring compliance with the instructions.

He said that all departments have an important contribution in conducting the elections safely.

"All officers should cooperate in conducting the elections by establishing mutual coordination. Keep a close eye on social media. Regularly monitoring the sensitive posts/fake news related to law and order, elections etc, circulated on the social media and take action to immediately refute misleading posts," he said. (ANI)

