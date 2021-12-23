Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Thursday registered a case against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others over his "hate speech" at an event.

Uttarakhand Police in a tweet today said, "Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali, Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress."

Also Read | Ludhiana Court Blast: Navjot Singh Sidhu Questions Timings of Series of Events Ahead of Polls.

After he was "expelled" from Islam, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson Wasim Rizvi on December 6 converted to Hinduism. Speaking to ANI, Rizvi had said, "I was expelled from Islam. After that, it is my choice to practise and preach the religion of my choice."

Earlier he had said, "Today, I chose to convert to Hinduism. Sanatan dharma is the first dharma of the world. I respect Sanatana dharma. It is full of believing in humanity." (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Kills Parents in Kalyan, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)