uttarakhand: A sheet of snow covers area around Kedarnath shrine following heavy snowfall in the region. (File Photo/ANI)

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): Following the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham since Monday morning, the Uttarakhand Police have urged pilgrims to be careful during their yatra in view of the weather.

"There has been continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham since this morning. Please be careful in view of the weather and start the journey according to the weather forecast. Dial 112 for emergency assistance," Uttarakhand Police said.

On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days.

"The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today. An alert has been issued for hailstorms and thunderstorms with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters," read the release.

Informing about the unclear and bad weather in the state, the release said, "It has been snowing intermittently for the last thirteen days in Kedarnath Dham. The snowfall process started in Dham on April 18 and the snowfall which started in the afternoon on Saturday also continued till night."

"The weather is not clear in Kedarnath even from this morning. Due to snowfall, it is getting cold in Kedarnath," added the release.

Earlier, owing to the problems caused due to snowfall in Kedarnath and Badrinath and the rains in the low-lying areas, the late-night Chardham Yatris were stopped by police in Srinagar itself.

Along with this, an announcement is being made to appeal to the passengers to stay in nearby cities.

"In Srinagar, Garhwal police have made checking points near NIT Uttarakhand and near Badrinath bus stand where Chardham Yatris are being stopped and those who have online bookings for a night stay will be allowed to go towards Rudraprayag. But the passengers who have not booked the passes are being appealed to stay in Srinagar only," said SHO Srinagar, Ravi Saini.

Ravi Saini said that there are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem.

"Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up," he added.

On April 25, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened to pilgrims, amid the chanting of shlokas (hymns) and loud drumbeats.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open. The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

