New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday was informed by the central government that Uttarakhand Police would take care of the security and protection of Nilam Katara, mother of deceased businessman Nitish Katara, who was kidnapped and murdered by Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav's son Vikas Yadav.

The Bench of Justice Vibhu has now asked the Centre to assess the perception of threat on Katara's mother and has asked the Centre to file an affidavit in this regard by the next date of hearing, i.e., January 14.

The same court had earlier issued notice to the Centre on Nilam Katara plea seeking direction to authorities concerned to grant her protection in Uttarakhand where she is shifting soon.

Centre in its reply stated that the matter has been examined by the Ministry in consultation with central security agencies. As per their report, Nilam Katara has been provided with adequate security by Delhi Police in Delhi and has been advised to continue it as per their local threat assessment.

Uttarakhand government has also been requested to provide adequate security toNilam Katara in their jurisdiction, based on her local threat perception during her stay in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand government also stated that the Delhi Police has been requested to provide Nilam Katara protected accommodation in terms of her prayer when she visits Delhi forpursuing legal matters with regard to the above case or for medical reasons.

Nilam Katara had earlier told the court that she has been provided security here since 2002 and at the end of this month, she will be shifting to Dehradun.

The central government was represented by standing counsel Gaurang Kanth and petitioner Nilam Katara was represented by Advocate Pradeep Dey.

Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal are serving life imprisonment in the Nitish Katara murder case. According to the prosecution, Vikas Yadav and Vishal Yadav killed Katara on the night of Feb 17, 2002 after abducting him from a marriage party in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as they were opposed to his friendship with their sister Bharti. (ANI)

