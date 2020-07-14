Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 3,686.

"78 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, 11 cured. The total number of positive cases in the state went up to 3,686," said Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19.

Out of the total cases, 2,867 people have recovered from the illness while 50 people have died. (ANI)

