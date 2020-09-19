Dehradun, Sep 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 2,078 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's infection count to 40,085, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease, a health department bulletin issued here said.

The death toll in the state now stands at 478, it said.

Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 668, followed by 397 in Udham Singh Nagar, 289 in Haridwar, 231 in Nainital, 146 in Tehri, 99 in Pauri, 67 in Uttarkashi and 54 in Chamoli.

Almora reported 43 fresh cases, Pithoragarh 39, Champawat 19, and Rudraprayag and Bageshwar 13 each.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, and two each were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, and Doon Medical College, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,465. While 26,973 people have recovered, 169 migrated out of the state, it said.

