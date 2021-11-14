Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Sunday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.29 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 10 people recovered from the infection and no deaths were reported, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 177.

Ever since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded a total of 3,44,043 Covid cases out of which 3,30,304 people have recovered from the infection, 6,159 recovered patients have migrated out of the state while 7,403 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The current recovery rate in the state is 96.01 per cent and the death rate due to Covid stands at 2.15 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 24,999 beneficiaries received their Covid vaccination. A total of 75,14,022 beneficiaries have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 43,32,669 beneficiaries have received their second dose. (ANI)

