Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 3,012 new COVID-19 cases and 27 related deaths.

As many as 999 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dehradun, 796 cases in Haridwar, 565 cases in Udham Singh Nagar and 265 cases in Nainital.

The number of total active cases in the state has mounted to 21,014 and the death toll reached 1,919, as per an official statement from the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,29,205 with 1,03,633 recoveries at a recovery rate of 80.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in all districts of Uttarakhand in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 situation in India has been worsening amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past four days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)