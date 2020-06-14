Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Uttarakhand Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally at 1,816

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:08 PM IST
Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 31 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 1,816.

"31 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,816, including 705 active cases, 1,078 discharged, and 24 deaths," said State Health Department.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told ANI that all the District's Magistrates have been instructed to get the entire population of the state screened within ten days so that the right situation can be determined.

"To handle the ever-increasing positive cases of corona infection and prevent the virus from spreading further, the Uttarakhand government has decided to screen more than 1 crore people in the state in the next 10 days," he said. (ANI)

