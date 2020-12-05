Dehradun, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 77,573 on Saturday with 680 more people testing positive for the disease, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,281.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 307 new cases, followed by Nainital with 87, Almora with 50, Haridwar with 38, Pithoragarh with 36, Pauri with 33, Udham Singh Nagar with 31, Chamoli with 27, Bageshwar with 25, Tehri with 15, Champawat with 14, Rudraprayag with nine and Uttarkashi with eight, a state Health department bulletin said.

It said 70,288 people have so far recuperated from the disease, 828 have migrated out of the state and 5,176 are currently under treatment.

