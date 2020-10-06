Dehradun, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking their number to 677, while 338 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 52,329.

Dehradun district reported 123 new cases, Haridwar 55, Udham Singh Nagar 39, Uttarkashi 32, Pithoragarh 20, Nainital 20, Bageshwar 19, Chamoli nine, Rudraprayag eight, Pauri seven and Champawat and Tehri registered three cases each, a state Health department bulletin said.

The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease in the state to 677, it said.

As many as 42,968 people have recovered from the disease so far, while 270 have migrated out of the state, the bulletin said, adding that 8,414 cases are currently active.

