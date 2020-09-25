Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): A total of 928 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the total count of cases to 45,332 in the state.

According to the Health Department, the total count of cases includes 10,934 active cases and 33,642 recovered cases. The state has reported 555 deaths due to coronavirus.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases. (ANI)

