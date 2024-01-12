Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) constable Rajendra Nath has been sent off from Police Headquarters to conquer South America's highest peak Mount Aconcagua (6961 metres) by Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar after giving him the police insignia.

Constable Nath will attempt to conquer Mount Aconcagua on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day through this expedition.

On this occasion, the Director General of Police, while congratulating Constable Nath for his successful mountaineering expedition, said that mountaineering is an adventure sport and that such adventure sports have special significance for every member of SDRF. Therefore, employees are encouraged to participate in such adventure sports from time to time.

Earlier, constable Rajendra Nath created history by climbing Mountain Elbrus, the highest peak in the continent of Europe, in the worst weather conditions.

He became the first policeman of Uttarakhand Police to do so.

Constable Rajendra Nath has been serving in the police since the year 2001. He has also achieved a record in the past in which he became the first policeman of Uttarakhand who has successfully climbed Mountain Trishul (7120 m). (ANI)

