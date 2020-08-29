Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Aug 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal on Saturday quarantined himself after he heard about state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat testing positive for COVID-19.

Aggarwal was in touch with Bhagat two days ago, his PRO Tajendra Negi said.

The Speaker will undergo a coronavirus test a couple of days later but has gone into self-isolation as a precautionary measure, Negi said.

He will take up work as advised by doctors after his report arrives, he said.

